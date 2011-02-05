Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Proofpoint, Inc., announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving* for the eighth consecutive year. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information archiving market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Organizations are struggling to maintain compliance as they migrate to the cloud, regulations evolve, data grows, and new content types emerge—and it’s hitting their bottom line. In 2018, $1.46B in SEC fines were levied and between 2016 and 2018, $295M FINRA fines were enforced,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “Compliance and legal teams need the tools that can meet today’s demands for security, retention, supervision, and retrieval. We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the eighth consecutive year underscores our dedication to innovation and unmatched ability to provide organizations with the visibility and control over the compliance risks that matter most.”

Proofpoint Enterprise Archive is a complete, end-to-end solution that helps organizations manage information risk without needing to manage archiving in-house. Organizations can simplify compliance and reduce the risk and cost of e-discovery through automated, policy-based retention, compliant capture, storage and access, streamlined workflow, intelligent supervision, and uncompromised security. Proofpoint also helps organizations embrace the cloud, an important differentiator as many companies have legacy on-premises solutions that are unable to support their new cloud strategy.

To stay ahead of evolving compliance needs, Proofpoint reinvests approximately twenty percent of annual revenue into overall R&D, one of the highest percentages in the industry. This has enabled Proofpoint to continually advance its solutions across machine learning, social media analytics, and security. By streamlining information-management challenges, organizations can reduce the risk of costly fines, adverse inferences, and potentially damaged reputations.

Managing compliance complexity in the face of today’s data growth can be especially difficult as regulations continue to shift. To help, Proofpoint Enterprise Archiving’s customized support team establishes and enforces policies and reviews processes for specific industry regulations and geographies. Organizations can leverage pre-built policies that are updated as compliance evolves across email, social, collaboration communication channels, file-based networks, and extending to SaaS apps, and data-at-rest.