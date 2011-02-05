ThreatQuotient Named Industry’s Top Threat Intelligence Platform by Frost & Sullivan

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced that Frost & Sullivan has named ThreatQuotient the 2019 Technology Innovation Leader in the threat intelligence platform industry. Frost & Sullivan’s best practices research report, available now, revealed that ThreatQ™ is the only solution in the threat intelligence space that enables siloed security teams to work collaboratively and manage threats effectively. After extensive evaluation, Frost & Sullivan’s global team of analysts and consultants recognised ThreatQuotient for consistently pursuing and investing in new technologies, which enables the company to serve customers more effectively and grow at a rate above the industry average.

“ThreatQuotient is proud to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the industry’s best threat intelligence platform. Our solution, which empowers teams to identify and anticipate threats, enables organisations to reduce risk now and in the future,” said John Czupak, President and CEO, ThreatQuotient. “Our mission is to continually innovate to help security operations teams to become more efficient and effective, especially with the dynamic threat landscape and rapidly changing business requirements.”

Frost & Sullivan believes finding new ways to motivate the market and maintaining a long-term commitment to innovation are key to successful growth in any organisation, and that technology innovation can only be sustained by understanding demand, nurturing the brand, and differentiating from the competition. To develop their report on technology innovation for threat intelligence platforms, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated solutions on two key factors: Technology Attributes, such as industry impact, scalability, application diversity, etc.; and Future Business Value, such as financial performance, customer acquisition, human capital, etc. According to Frost & Sullivan’s best practices report, ThreatQuotient rated higher in both factors than each of the other participants that were reviewed.

“Today’s enterprises require a streamlined, efficient threat intelligence platform that will enable their threat operations teams to understand and quickly act upon the highest priority threats they face. ThreatQuotient offers exactly this solution,” said Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst. “Achieving excellence in technology innovation is never an easy task, and it is made even more difficult considering today’s competitive intensity, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty. Frost & Sullivan recognises that ThreatQuotient’s accomplishments are the result of many employees, customers, and investors making daily choices to support their organisation and contribute in a meaningful way to its future.”

The ThreatQ platform was developed to accelerate security operations utilising a threat-centric approach. Using an integrated, self-tuning Threat Library™, Adaptive Workbench™, Open Exchange™ and ThreatQ Investigations, analysts can detect, investigate and respond faster and more effectively than ever before. In the second half of 2019, ThreatQuotient was recognised several times for leadership in technology innovation, winning NVTC’s inaugural Capital Cyber Award for Company of the Year Under $25M, as well as three Cyber Defense Magazine Global Awards: Cutting Edge for Security, Most Innovative for Security Investigations Platform, and Hot Company for Threat Intelligence. Additionally, ThreatQuotient stood out among the Greater Washington’s thriving technology scene, earning a spot on DC Inno’s 50 on Fire award list and being named a finalist for the DC Timmy Awards for Best Tech Work Culture.