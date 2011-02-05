Netwrix 2020 prediction: Data privacy will become a necessity for all organizations, regardless of industry, which will drive the creation of new business services

November 2019 by Ponemon Institute Netwrix

The GDPR has been in effect for more than a year, but less than half of organisations in the U.S. achieved compliance by the deadline, according to Ponemon. In 2020, data privacy will become a priority for even more companies as more U.S. states will adopt privacy regulations similar to the GDPR and the CCPA, ultimately resulting in a federal regulation that will leave no organisation untouched. The first to be affected will be financial institutions, followed by the education, healthcare and public sectors. .

Since data privacy laws require consent for data collection and prohibit gathering more data than needed or keeping it longer than required, they will dramatically impact marketing, data collection and retention practices. Therefore, CIOs and CISOs will need to gain deeper insight into the data being collected, where it is being stored and how it is used by employees.

As a result, the U.S. market will see new offerings that combine legal and IT services to help organizations interpret the various compliance mandates and develop actionable plans to achieve, maintain and prove compliance.