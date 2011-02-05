On-Demand Data Center Interconnection Platform DCspine Deploys PoP in New Amsterdam Facility Datacenter.com

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Datacenter.com, an international data center services provider that paid more than $500,000 for its domain name while introducing a flexible month-to-month colocation subscription model lately, today announces that DCspine has opened a Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Datacenter.com’s new Amsterdam facility. DCspine is an on-demand - fully automated, scalable, high capacity - data center interconnection platform designed for the cloud era. It delivers a virtual Meet-Me-Room (MMR) interconnecting more than thirty Netherlands-based data centers through software-defined networking.

Developed and owned by Eurofiber Group, a Netherlands-based provider of digital infrastructure services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, DCspine is a high capacity, ‘Terabit’ interconnection platform designed to innovate data center interconnection in the Netherlands and beyond. Eurofiber has invested several millions of euros in its DCspine platform to provide carrier-neutral data centers and their customers with the flexibility required to optimize cloud service delivery and meet the requirements set by on-demand services models.

The DCspine PoP being deployed in Datacenter.com’s new Amsterdam facility would allow Datacenter.com customers to establish easy, fast and cost-efficient cross-connections (up to 100G per connection) with other data centers in the Amsterdam region and beyond. DCspine can be seen as a Meet Me Room (MMR) for all connected datacenters. The online portal offers Datacenter.com customers the opportunity to establish connectivity ‘on-demand’ with other data centers in both the Amsterdam metropolitan area as well as deeper to the edge of the network.

Cloud Service Providers

The DCspine Point-of-Presence allows Datacenter.com customers to easily deploy disaster recovery (DR) data center locations thus executing their business continuity plans. It also enables them to ensure network continuity and uptime guarantees during IT infrastructure migration to the Datacenter.com AMS1 facility. The DCspine platform would provide its services truly on-demand, as connectivity products purchased through the DCspine online portal – such as bandwidth or a point-to-multipoint connection - can be ordered, adjusted or deleted at any time 24/7.

On-Demand Data Center Infrastructure

With the deployment of a PoP in Datacenter.com’s new Amsterdam data center, DCspine has expanded its ecosystem of data centers to over thirty connected facilities in the Netherlands. Next to Datacenter.com, the data center ecosystem includes companies like Equinix, Interxion, EvoSwitch, NLDC, Digital Realty, Alticom, Dataplace, and now also Datacenter.com. DCspine will further invest in connecting other data center locations.

Part of a planned targeted global roll-out of large-scale colocation data centers in selected markets, Datacenter.com’s Amsterdam flagship facility opened in Q4 2017 will total 54,000 square feet (5,000 square meters) colocation space upon completion. Datacenter.com AMS1 features a highly energy-efficient design with a calculated pPUE figure of 1.04. Other Datacenter.com facility locations worldwide are soon to follow.

Start Direct Cabinets

“DCspine is a highly innovative interconnection platform that fully meets our expectations when it comes to establishing flexible and scalable data center and networking infrastructure,” said Jochem Steman, CEO of Datacenter.com. “Also DCspine’s flexible contract terms make this interconnection platform a seamless extension to our own on-demand colocation capabilities, as Datacenter.com is uniquely offering Start Direct Cabinets – a pay-as-you-go colocation offering with month-to-month contract terms. Infrastructural and contractual flexibility will help cloud service providers achieve true elasticity within the Datacenter.com colocation environment.”

“DCspine is actually revolutionizing the colocation data center market in the Netherlands,” added Mr. Steman. “They are taking a concept like cloud-neutrality to the next level by adding a new level of independence, data center neutrality. Strengthening our own on-demand colocation delivery model, this will allow Datacenter.com customers to instantly and flexibly interconnect with other colocation data centers in the Amsterdam region and also a wide variety of edge locations in the Netherlands.”