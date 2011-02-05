Greenbone develops dedicated Scan-profile for quick vulnerability checking

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Greenbone has announced the availability of a purpose-built scan-profile, allowing users of Greenbone’s products to scan for the vulnerabilities included in Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday. Using the profile, users can rule out potential risks in the course of the update, like manual errors or omitted systems.

Every second Tuesday of each month, Microsoft regularly releases security patches for its software products. This year’s February patch contains 25 vulnerabilities that relate to over 50 Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVEs) – 14 of which are deemed critical. The severity of an Adobe flash vulnerability, which is already being exploited, has been explicitly pointed out by at least one researcher.

In response to this, Greenbone now offers a special scan profile for users of its Greenbone Security Manager, the Greenbone Community Edition or openVAS. This allows users to quickly check their infrastructure for newly identified vulnerabilities, while mitigating potential risks such as manual errors during the update and forgotten systems in the automatic update process. Users can request the scan profiles for free via e-mail.