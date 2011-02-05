Omnitron Launches New IEEE 802.3bt 100Watts Ruggedized Switches

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Omnitron Systems introduced its new 100Watts RuggedNet® Industrial GHPoEBT and OmniConverter® Commercial GHPoEBT IEEE 802.3bt Switch product lines. The new compact Gigabit products include 60 and 100Watts per port and are ideal in applications requiring fiber or copper data connectivity to multiple remotely high-powered devices such as PTZ surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi access points and 5G devices.

Both product lines feature 60 and 100Watts models with multiple 10/100/1000 copper ports; all support the legacy 802.3af (15Watts) and 802.3at (30Watts) IEEE standards. Models are available with multiple single or multi-mode fiber ports (SFP, LC, SC, ST) that can be daisy chained or configured to provide protection and redundancy for critical applications. Unique dual-device mode facilitates “splitting” the switch into two isolated and independent switches creating two separate isolated networks.

Both the RuggedNet and OmniConverter products are available in managed (GHPoEBT/Mi and GHPoEBT/M) or unmanaged (GHPoEBT/Si and GHPoEBT/Sx) models. The managed models feature In-band management via Web, Telnet, SSH or SNMP with IEEE 802.1x, RADIUS, TACACS+ and Access-Control Lists. Out-of-band management is via dedicated serial port.

The products feature multiple network fault protection mechanisms including dual power sourcing, Link Aggregation protection (LAG), Rapid Spanning Tree, Industrial Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) as well as remote device heartbeat monitoring, link-fault detection and automatic remote PoE Power Reset. These protection mechanisms coupled with alarm and trap alert email and SMS text notifications improve network reliability and rapid recovery during critical network events.

The RuggedNet models feature a DIN-rail mount clip, single or dual DC power input, alarm relay contacts and operate at Industrial (-40 to 75 deg. C) operating temperatures.

The OmniConverter models are designed to be shelf, wall or DIN rail mounted and are powered using external AC to DC power adapters. Models are available to operate at commercial (0 to 50 deg. C), wide (-40 to 60 deg. C) and extended (-40 to 75 deg. C) operating temperatures.

The RuggedNet and OmniConverter products are designed and manufactured in the USA. They are TAA compliant and feature a limited 5-Year Warranty and 24/7 technical support.