Oman Data Park Partners with Cisco for Managed Security Services

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Oman Data Park (ODP) and Cisco announced that ODP has deployed Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) as part of its ODP Managed Security Services for end point protection.

Oman Data Park is the first managed service provider in Oman, offering managed cloud services, public cloud, co-location and managed security services to both large and small organizations in Oman.

In February 2018, ODP launched their 3rd data center in Oman at Duqm. ODP Duqm Data Center complements the other two active data centers: Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Wattayah.

At the Duqm Data Center Oman Data Park partnered with Cisco to offer managed security services.

"Since the start of ODP, partnering with Cisco has been a strategic decision in line with our vision to provide stable, reliable and highly available Data Center services. Cisco continues to be our key technology provider for Oman Data Park as we expand and roll out our third data center. Based on the early success of Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Wattayah Data Centers, we were confident that Cisco would give us the same benefits with our third data center. Using Cisco Data Center Networking, Compute, Collaboration, Security and many other solutions, we are able to control our total cost of ownership, avoid complexity while building resiliency, and significantly differentiate our services. From our Duqm data center, we intend to offer cloud services to government and commercial entities, with a strong focus on the banking and financial industry," said Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO, Oman Data Park.

“Cisco is looking forward to work with Oman Data Park and provide multiple new solutions, including Application & Business Performance, Cloud Managed Infrastructure and Software Defined Networking (SDN) platforms, with a scalable network performance of 40Gbps,” said Ali AL-Lawati, General Manager Cisco Oman.

Maitham AL-Lawati, General Manager, Risk & Compliance at ODP added: “With Cisco AMP, we will be able to offer our customers a Next-Generation Endpoint Security Solution that prevents, detects, and responds to Advanced Threats. Cisco AMP takes a cloud-based approach to threat intelligence and file analysis and is a key differentiator for our ODP Managed Security Service. Cisco AMP continuously monitors, analyzes, and records all activity to uncover malicious behavior. That way, it helps to drastically reduce investigation and remediation time, and it automatically shares that intelligence with all devices the threat has touched across the network.”