Dahua Provides ITS Solution for the Capital of Mongolia

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ulaanbaatar is the capital and the largest city of Mongolia, with a population over 1.3 million, which is almost half of the country’s total population. Over the past decade, the number of vehicles in Ulaanbaatar has risen by more than 300,000. As the political and cultural center of Mongolia, the increasing number of inhabitants and vehicles within the city has caused a series of social, environmental, and transportation problems. Dahua’s sophisticated ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) solution has integrated advanced software and hardware including sensors, information and data processing and physical electronics and communication technologies to assist the transportation department of Ulaanbaatar, in enhancing the safety and efficiency of its transportation system.

Challenges

In recent years, the government of Ulaanbaatar has prioritized the improvement of traffic management and has identified the need of a cost-effective solution towards speeding, traffic light violations and other road safety related issues, to create a more secure environment for citizens. Due to the high-latitude geography of the city, this project is particularly demanding on the monitoring equipment withstanding harsh environments.

Solution

Based on advanced intelligent algorithms, Dahua has provided the city with its cutting-edge ITS solution consisting of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) system for 28 main roads, the E-police system for 8 junctions, 2 mobile speed measurement systems as well as 15 high spot PTZ surveillance units. The project took only three months from the initial analysis of the client’s demands and solution design to, the final delivery, overcoming various tough issues along the way.

ANPR System

As there are no current systems for license plate recognition in Mongolia, the Dahua team worked in collaboration with a partner to customize a Mongolian license plate recognition algorithm. This was then integrated into the Dahua traffic cameras, achieving a reliable recognition rate, much to the satisfaction of the client. The Dahua traffic cameras installed at the significant main roads of the city, are able to function between a temperature of - 40 ℃ + 80 ℃ and a 10% 90% humidity environment. The cameras will actively monitor and inspect each suspicious vehicle, and automatically capture their license plates in real time, sending out an automatic alert when blacklisted vehicles pass by.

E-police System

The monitoring equipment set up at the eight junctions, is able to help the Ulaanbaatar transportation authorities in making quick responses to traffic accidents that are caused by running red lights. When a violation occurs, the Dahua all-in-one capture camera takes a series of images of the vehicle’s license plate number, along with the status of the traffic signal and an aerial image of the scene as evidence. Afterwards, the DSS management and storage platform collects the data from each camera, and distributes it to operators for further processing.

Mobile Speed Measuring System

The mobile speed measuring system detects vehicles that surpass the speed limit in all weather conditions. The system features an all-in-one design, making it easy to use and install at different locations at a moment’s notice. This portability allows traffic police to move the system to different places whenever necessary. It consists of an 8MP CCD camera with amulti-target tracking radar, allowing for an accurate instant speed measurement of each passing vehicle and crystal-clear imaging. The IR flash lamp also ensures excellent imaging capabilities even during the dark of night.

To better serve the client, the Dahua team has provided the operators of the local transportation department, with relevant technical training and demonstrated to them, the installation and deployment of devices. Additionally, all three systems are unified on a single platform within the control center, further enabling the end user to a more efficient monitoring and management of road safety.

Benefits

Dahua’s ITS solution facilitates road safety and keeps the traffic flowing smoothly, raising the safety awareness of drivers, resulting in a more pleasant journey for drivers. Advanced technologies such as LPR and fuzzy search, actively reduces manpower demands on the police force, while increasing the efficiency of current enforcement. Furthermore, Dahua’s solution has assisted the government of Ulaanbaatar to finance a sustainable, growing, and well-maintained system of security and safety.