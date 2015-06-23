Nuvias and FireEye Sign Pan-European Distributor Agreement

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with FireEye. Nuvias will play a key role in driving further adoption of the FireEye product portfolio including the FireEye® Helix™ Security Operations Platform, Endpoint Security and other solutions. The agreement is initially focused on markets in the UK and Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and the Netherlands. However, it will eventually cover the whole of Europe.

FireEye is a major addition to the growing Nuvias Security Practice, complementing other vendors such as Juniper Networks, Arbor Networks, Barracuda, Check Point, Fortinet, HID Global, Kaspersky Lab, Malwarebytes VASCO and WatchGuard Technologies, to deliver end-to-end security solutions.

As part of the agreement, Nuvias will be introducing NU:RAP for FireEye – a dedicated Rapid Acceleration Programme for new and existing partners to achieve growth and high-value returns. At its core, Nuvias aims to help partners generate revenue by building end-to-end, repeatable solutions based around the FireEye product suite with local knowledge and support available.