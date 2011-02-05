Search
BeyondTrust Announces New Partnership with Column Information Security

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced a formal partnership with Column Information Security, a provider of Identity, Access, and Privilege solutions. Joining the BeyondTrust partner program enables Column Information Security to immediately begin reselling and implementing BeyondTrust solutions, as well as bring a Privileged Access Management (PAM) managed services offering based on BeyondTrust solutions to market.

Organizations across all industries need to implement critical PAM use cases across Password Management, Session Management, Privilege Management, Active Directory Bridging, and Least Privilege for endpoint, server and network devices in order to maintain a privileged security model.

The BeyondTrust-Column Information Security partnership will provide customers with access to a robust community of certified consulting resources that can help them install, configure, integrate, and manage BeyondTrust solutions across on-premise, cloud, and DevOps infrastructures.




