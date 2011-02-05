Nexans Appoints New Managing Director for Middle East and Africa

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Nexans has appointed Arafat Yousef as Managing Director of the LAN Systems Business Unit in Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Arafat will be responsible for driving Nexans Cabling Solutions’ business growth, strengthening its channel network, and expanding the company’s reach by focusing on newer markets in the MEA region with a renewed focus.

Arafat Yousef brings with him over 22 years of experience in the regional IT and structured cabling industry. Prior to joining Nexans, Arafat held a number of senior roles with well-established organizations such as Corning, 3M, Leviton and CNS. As an accomplished industry veteran, he brings to Nexans strong domain experience, leadership skills, and in-depth market knowledge, which have helped him forge strong relationships with regional private and public sector businesses and the channel.

With Arafat’s in-depth knowledge of the MEA market and outstanding track record of success in the IT as well as structured cabling industry, Nexans Cabling Solutions is confident that Arafat will play a significant role in growing its LAN business by leveraging its current relationships with customers and partners, driving new business opportunities and forging new partnerships in the region.