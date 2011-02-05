F-Secure joins Broadband Forum to help shape Connected Home security standards

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure has joined Broadband Forum, the communications industry’s leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development, to better serve communication service providers and secure its wireless home offerings better in the battle against ever-increasing cyber threats.

The Finnish cyber security company has made the move in order to help shape Connected Home standards of the future as the explosion of home-based connected devices brings both challenges and opportunities for consumers.

Broadband Forum is at the forefront of driving standards around Connected Home and security through its initiatives such as the User Services Platform (USP). First published in April 2018, the User Services Platform – an evolution of the TR-069 standard that has been installed in over 1 billion homes globally – is Broadband Forum’s solution for service providers looking for a truly unified, common approach to securely deploy, manage, and control network-aware consumer electronics, including home and enterprise Wi-Fi, the internet of things, and more.

F-Secure currently partners with over 200 communication service providers around the world, making it the largest such ecosystem of security conscious operators in the world, and affording F-Secure a unique position to understand and experience the multitude of issues and challenges, and their remedies, for all types of operators in all corners of the world.