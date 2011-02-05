New release of the Pulse Secure virtual Application Delivery Controller

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Following last year’s acquisition of the vADC product line from Brocade, this announcement demonstrates Pulse Secure’s commitment to product innovation and the vADC market segment, which is experiencing dramatic growth and is a driver behind today’s digital business transformation initiatives.

Pulse Services Director version 18.1 supports customers moving to virtual, cloud, software and micro-service-centric architectures. IT and security professionals no longer have to wade through large streams of unstructured data in order to identify patterns and unusual events. Powerful new intuitive graphical analytics make it easy to visualize end-to-end application traffic flows in order to baseline normal activity and highlight issues that need to be addressed, leading to quicker investigation, interpretation and corrective actions.

Pulse SD Version 18.1 brings other Enterprise Management (EM) capabilities into the same package, including centralized backup and restore of ADC instances as well as centralized authentication for administration of ADC instances. It also supports centralized logging and Application Data Export for integration with third-party analytics engines. Pulse SD automates the management, licensing, and metering of virtual network services for Pulse Secure vADC.

Pulse Services Director 18.1 is available immediately.