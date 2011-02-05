New crypto policy control center supports RESTful APIs to deliver PCI-DSS, GDPR and PSD2 level security via web service integration

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cryptomathic, announces an important update to Crypto Service Gateway (CSG 3.10), its popular crypto control center, which offers cloud-enabled enterprises and service providers a single interface through which they can deliver and manage all the crypto-security functions that secure their data and applications, both on-premise and in the cloud.

CSG 3.10 now offers full encryption and signing support via a RESTful API, enabling web services to integrate and exchange data in the cloud. Delivering appropriate security through web service APIs is a pre-requisite for compliance with a number of regulations shaping the future of data management around the world, including PSD2 and GDPR in Europe, and PCI-DSS in the US.

CSG 3.10 acts as both an HSM service and crypto policy management interface, for banks, institutions and large enterprises worldwide and solves over 50 common application crypto problems, including integration, data encryption, tokenization, transaction authorization, code signing and key management.

CSG is already trusted globally to accelerate the adoption of strong cryptography. V3.10 has been specifically designed to reduce integration friction, in response to increasing demand for fast and efficient integration with a wide range of applications. By adding support for a lightweight and modern RESTful API, CSG builds on this promise, enabling dramatic reduction in integration lead times for business-critical applications, while providing enterprise-grade resilience, scale and performance.