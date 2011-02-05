New Western Digital’s WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corp. is capable of delivering up to four times the speed of SATA SSDs with the new WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. The newest member of the award-winning WD Blue portfolio, as well as another performance-focused NVMe SSD, the new drive is purpose-built for content creators and PC users, allowing them to boot faster and work smarter.

Supports the Four Core Storage Demands

Today’s content creators use data storage at ever-increasing rates. Whether it’s working with 4K/8K video, large document files or storage-intensive applications, these digital environments demand reliable performance, durability, speed, and capacity that the NVMe interface can deliver. According to Forward Insights, NVMe is forecast to account for more than 75 percent of the storage shipped in the PC segment by 2021 . Leveraging the proven reliability of Western Digital’s NVMe product portfolio, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD is built to address these four core demands, transforming them from pain points to creative productivity.

Powerful Internal Speeds to Do More, Faster

Whether working, creating, casual gaming or processing large amounts of data, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD can deliver over four times the speed of Western Digital’s fastest SATA drives. With boosted internal speeds, this brings a better overall computing experience for multitaskers and resource-heavy application users who want a fast and responsive system to tackle tough workloads. In addition, an upgraded thermal design enables ultra-responsive PC performance and sustained performance during intense use.

WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD Specs and Availability

• Available in capacities from 250GB to 1TB* in an affordable M.2 2280 form factor

• Over 4X read speeds of our SATA SSDs at up to 2,400 MB/s**

• 5-year limited warranty

• WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD products are available in the U.S. at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators, and the WD store. Along with the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD, Western Digital’s NVMe portfolio also includes its award-winning WD Black® SN750 NVMe SSD, with an optional custom heatsink for the ultimate in high-performance gaming experience.