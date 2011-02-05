IGEL Expands Endpoint Security Capabilities to Enable a Complete “Chain of Trust”

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

IGEL introduced IGEL OS Workspace Edition, version 11.03. This latest version of IGEL OS features advanced security capabilities, including signed OS partitions, that are designed to extend IGEL’s secure “chain of trust” all the way to the device processor level.

The AMD R-Series Embedded processor checks whether the UEFI binary is cryptographically signed by IGEL, verifying that the UEFI binary is authentic and not manipulated. The UEFI then checks the bootloader for a UEFI Secure Boot signature. Next, the bootloader checks the IGEL OS Linux kernel, and if the OS partitions signatures on disk are correct, IGEL OS is initiated and the partitions are mounted. Finally, for users connecting to a VDI or cloud environment, access software such as Citrix Workspace App or VMware Horizon 7 checks the certificate of the connected server, creating a complete “chain of trust.”

Also new in IGEL OS 11.03 is support for LoginVSI’s Login Pi application performance testing software, enabling IT administrators to thoroughly test end-to-end performance from IGEL-powered endpoints to the destination cloud or server. Now integrated with IGEL OS, this technology enables keen insight and understanding of user experiences across the enterprise.

The IGEL Workspace Edition is a feature-rich software-defined endpoint offering consisting of all essential capabilities to transform any compatible x86 device into a secure, highly functional IGEL-powered endpoint. With IGEL Workspace Edition, the hardware is de-coupled from the software through new, flexible and portable software licensing options that are designed to extend the value of endpoints while simplifying their acquisition, control and management.

Availability and Support

Activated UEFI Secure Boot is available with IGEL UD3, IGEL UD6 and IGEL UD7 Universal Desktop hardware endpoints, and supported by IGEL OS 10 and IGEL OS 11 operating systems and Windows 10 IoT. Signed OS partitions are now available with IGEL OS 11.03 starting this month.