New Forcepoint X-Labs Delivers World’s Security Lab Dedicated to Behavioural-Intelligence Innovations

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Forcepoint launched the X-Labs division, the world’s first dedicated research division that combines deep security expertise with behavioural science research. The new X-Labs team will use data insights from the entire Forcepoint product portfolio to drive innovation in modern, risk-adaptive security solutions. This will deliver enterprises and government agencies more flexible and effective cybersecurity solutions appropriate for today’s intricate, cloud-first threat landscape.

In the last seven years, more than $1 trillion has been spent on cybersecurity to deliver a 95 percent success rate - for the attackers. Today legacy security products are failing because they are not designed for modern cybersecurity challenges and fail to address the two constants in any organization: people and data.

X-Labs will transform and augment cybersecurity solutions built on traditional threat intelligence with patent-pending behavioural intelligence insights into human and machine behaviour. Over time this unique behavioural intelligence corpus will integrate into the new Forcepoint Converged Security Platform to extend automated and risk-adaptive protection across an organization’s entire on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

Risk Adaptive Protection Leverages Adaptive Trust Profile and Artificial Intelligence

Enterprises are constantly challenged by millions of security events and are forced to make discreet decisions: permit or deny. This legacy approach to security introduces friction into a business and creates missed opportunities to prevent an incident from happening. Humans and machines, collectively recognized as “entities” on a network, each pose a dynamically changing level of risk to a company which can shift in a matter of seconds.

As a core building block of Forcepoint’s Converged Security Platform, the X-Labs team will leverage the Adaptive Trust Profile™ (ATP). More than a technology, the ATP is a collection of attributes, models and inferences about entities which derives, through applied artificial intelligence and analytics, a set of risks for each entity. The ATP allows security professionals to focus on those entities which truly pose the highest level of risk to the business or other employees, relieving understaffed security teams from the business frictions plaguing current point security products.

The ATP is designed to natively integrate with Forcepoint’s behaviour-based analytics which collect data from sensors across cloud, endpoint, third-party applications, services (including SaaS) and more. The artificial intelligence models within the ATP then contextualize the events and compute a risk score for each entity. Risk scores are calculated by utilizing an expansive behaviour catalogue comprised of innumerable scenarios, such as a user stealing data or when an individual’s account credentials are compromised.

Diverse X-Labs Team Innovates Solutions for Today’s Modern Threat Landscape The broad skillset within the X-Labs team is unique in the world. No other cybersecurity vendor is teaming security researchers with data scientists, psychologists and counter-intelligence specialists to innovate security solutions that truly understand people and their cyber behaviours. X-Labs specialists are distributed globally including teams based in Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; San Diego, California; Cork and Dublin, Ireland, Reading, United Kingdom; and Helsinki, Finland.