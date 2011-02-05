Western Digital and WekaIO Collaborate on NVMe Flash Platforms and Object Storage

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

WekaIO and Western Digital announced that the companies are collaborating to deliver a fast scale-out architecture for data-centric high-performance computing (HPC) and machine learning (ML) applications. The expanded collaboration follows successful work between the two companies to address complex, next-generation application workloads, as well as a strategic investment in WekaIO from Western Digital Capital, the strategic investment fund of Western Digital, to accelerate the adoption of NVMe flash and object storage in the enterprise.

The enterprise market is hungry for NVMe to accelerate the performance of traditional HPC and ML workloads, making the collaboration between WekaIO and Western Digital advantageous for customers looking to deploy fast and scale-out architectures. Both companies are leading initiatives to bring NVMe technology to enterprise applications that demand low-latency and superior performance. This includes applications with a high concentration of data that does not get changed or modified, such as image recognition, stock market trades, geospatial imaging and text. These data sets are common in many ML and HPC workloads and significantly benefit from the performance enhancement of Western Digital’s NVMe platforms, and the durability and scalability of ActiveScale object storage in a scale-out namespace.

By enabling WekaIO Matrix™, the world’s fastest parallel file system1, on Western Digital’s NVMe platforms, and offering a snaspshot capability to ActiveScale™ object storage systems, customers receive a fast and cost-efficient cloud architecture that helps move, protect, transform and extract greater value from data.

The collaboration includes engineering and marketing alignment to optimize software-defined storage features that enable a tighter integration of WekaIO Matrix software with the Western Digital NVMe platform portfolio and the ActiveScale object storage system to deliver more innovative and cost-efficient solutions to market.