Netwrix Becomes an Approved CPE Provider

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix Corporation announced that it has been approved by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) to provide Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credits.

Netwrix will offer CPE accredited educational content to help IT professionals maintain certifications with Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP), Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT), as well as increase cybersecurity awareness in the IT community.

Along with PwC, American Society of Access Professionals, Association of Corporate Counsel, Practising Law Institute and other organizations, Netwrix provides CPE-approved webinars that enable IT professionals to claim 1 CPE credit per hour. CPE credits are available now for the following live and recorded webinars:

1) GDPR: How to Stop Suffering and Start Benefiting

The threat of data breaches is growing, and governments all over the world are concerned about data protection and IT security. The next big compliance mandate to come is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will affect all organizations, regardless of location, that do business with EU residents. Netwrix speakers Jeff Melnick and Russel McDermott explain how GDPR compliance can be beneficial to your organization.

2) Hacker Explains: Gaining Unauthorized Access to Your Windows IT Environment

Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in cyber-attacks on both enterprises and public sector entities. Analyzing these attacks in detail will help you quickly identify attack vectors and better protect your IT environment. Netwrix expert Jeff Melnick and “white hat” hacker Liam Cleary explain the top methods that attackers use to gain unauthorized access to your IT environment.