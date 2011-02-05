Netwrix Appoints Steve Dickson as Chief Executive Officer

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix Corporation announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Steve Dickson as Chief Executive Officer. Steve Dickson will replace Michael Fimin, CEO and co-founder, and Alex Vovk, President and co-founder, who will transition into advisory roles after building Netwrix from its start through 12 years of successful leadership.

Steve Dickson joined the Netwrix Board of Directors in August 2017 and brings a career of operational experience in sales, marketing and product management. Steve was previously with Dell, Inc., where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Windows Platform Management business, as well as VP of Marketing for the Systems Infrastructure Management Group. Prior to Dell’s acquisition of Quest Software, Steve held leadership positions including SVP of the Windows Management business unit and the Identity and Access Management business unit. Other positions he held at Quest include SVP Products and Marketing, VP of Worldwide Sales for Microsoft Management Solutions, and VP of Sales for the Western Region. Before joining Quest Software in 1998, he worked for Air Liquide as a general manager. Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Weber State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University in Southern California.