NAKIVO Releases v7.5 with vSphere 6.7 Support and Cross-Platform Recovery

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO, Inc. announced the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5. The latest version supports vSphere 6.7 and adds integration with major storage vendors such as DELL EMC Data Domain and NETGEAR ReadyNAS.

VMware vSphere 6.7 Support: NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5 is now officially compatible with the latest version of vSphere, allowing users to seamlessly use NAKIVO Backup & Replication for protection of upgraded VMware environments and benefit from new features that improve backup performance. Advanced Bandwidth Throttling: The new advanced feature allows speed limits to be set for data protection processes to avoid network overload during business hours or chosen periods of time. The process is easily customizable to meet various needs, and can be automated with global rules that restrict bandwidth consumption when needed the most.

Cross-Platform Recovery: NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5 offers new functionality for VM data recovery across platforms. With the Cross-Platform Recovery feature, users can export VM data from VMware and Hyper-V backups into VMDK, VHD, or VHDX format. The exported files can then be used for recovery across different hypervisors, cross-platform VM data migration, long-term archival, or sandbox testing.

Support for EMC Data Domain Boost: The new version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication officially integrates with the BoostFS plugin, combining benefits of the VM backup software with the source-side deduplication offered by Dell EMC Data Domain Boost. As a result of this integration, VM backup size can be reduced by up to 17X while VM backup speed can be improved by as much as 50%. NETGEAR ReadyNAS-Based VM Backup Appliance: NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.5 can be installed directly on NETGEAR ReadyNAS devices, creating a cost-effective VM backup appliance. The ReadyNAS-based appliance is a 5-in-1 solution featuring backup hardware, software, storage, built-in global data deduplication, and backup-to-cloud functionality.