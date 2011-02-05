Ixia to Offer Packet-level Visibility into Workloads in Containers and Kubernetes Clusters

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Keysight, the test, measurement and visibility vendor, has extended the Ixia CloudLens visibility platform to offer packet-level visibility into workloads in containers and Kubernetes clusters.

Containers are becoming more popular in cloud environments. Gartner reports that “container popularity will continually increase over the next 18 to 24 months.” Gartner also finds that “by 2020, more than 50% of global enterprises will be running containerized applications in production, up from less than 20% today.” In addition, as enterprises run applications on physical hardware, virtualized platforms, in public cloud infrastructures and Kubernetes container clusters, they expand the cloud attack surface.

Ixia CloudLens, a SaaS solution available online 24/7, delivers end-to-end cloud visibility. CloudLens is the first and only solution on the market today to deliver packet visibility into containers and Kubernetes clusters across cloud platforms including AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

The CloudLens platform was designed from the ground up to retain the benefits of the cloud – elastic scale, flexibility, and agility, while enabling security, analytics, and forensics tools to acquire the needed packet-level data. Now, CloudLens enables packet visibility into workloads on physical, virtual, cloud, container or in Kubernetes clusters maximizing the organization’s existing investment in Application Performance Management (APM), Network Performance Management (NPM) and Intrusion Detection (IDS) tools.

CloudLens helps customers gain visibility into containers and Kubernetes environments on the same host or across hosts – by providing traffic forwarding to cloud monitoring and security tools to proactively detect intrusions and analyze security threats. Its unique GUI allows users to easily set-up and manage their cloud monitoring environment for any cloud and Kubernetes cluster from a single pane of glass.