MyPeople Group expands relationship analytics team with senior appointment

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

MyPeople Group announce the appointment of Danilo Orlando as Head of Analytics. In this new role he will be responsible for the ongoing design and development of new and advanced functionality for MyPeople’s analytics platform and building the company’s software engineering team to meet increasing customer demand.

Danilo has an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and MRes in Computational Neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh. He is a highly experienced data scientist and software engineer and joins direct from Tech City Ventures, a collective of firms dedicated to enabling cities to sit at the heart of technology ecosystems. As Chief Technical Officer, he was responsible for the design, development and management of scalable solutions for smart offices and integrating IOT devices from multiple vendors. Prior to this, Danilo was data scientist for Philadelphia 76ers, a leading American basketball team, where he designed, developed and managed custom tools used in the management of advanced team and player statistics.