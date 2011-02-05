Multiven Announces its Initial Coin Offering (“ICO”)

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Multiven announced that it is disrupting the centralized $3+Trillion , IT products and services market by launching its Initial Coin Offering aimed at distributing Multiven Coin tokens (MultiCoins), that will serve as the medium of exchange for the soon-to-be-launched Multiven Open Marketplace (MOM) - the first blockchain-based marketplace that will enable the world to buy and sell new, pre-owned and decommissioned computer and Internet network hardware, software and services on a peer-to-peer basis, without intermediaries.

The transaction fees generated from the Multiven Open Marketplace (MOM) will be used to compensate a decentralised elite team of network engineers, security researchers and cryptographers that will harden, protect and defend Bitcoin, Ethereum and other public cryptocurrency (“Bitcoin”) network nodes from cyberattacks. The Multiven ICO is managed by Chaineum.

The Multiven ICO aims to:

• Create the Multiven Open Marketplace - the world’s first Blockchain-Based Marketplace for IT Hardware, Software and Services.

• Use some of the transaction fees from MOM to harden, protect and defend Bitcoin, Ethereum and all public cryptocurrency network nodes and their Internet gateway routers against cyberattacks;

• Secure the future of Bitcoin by researching, developing deploying and launching into low Earth Orbit, open-source nano-satellite Bitcoin full nodes.

Multiven Open Marketplace

Multiven’ s goal is to simplify and eliminate costly intermediaries in the global $3+ Trillion IT marketplace ecosystem. As the world’s first blockchain-based marketplace, the Multiven Open Marketplace (“MOM”) will simplify and lower the cost of buying and selling computer and network hardware, software and services between businesses and consumers, on a peer-to-peer basis, without intermediaries, with Multiven Coins (“MultiCoins”) as the sole crypto-currency, powered by smart contracts.

Cyber-defense for Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies

Multiven’ s view is that with the rapid rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it is highly likely that, sooner or later, an adversarial actor or interest group that is hostile to public cryptocurrencies, will launch a centralisation cyberattack against Bitcoin network nodes. Such an attack could exploit any of the several, now publicly available nation-state developed exploits, to systematically centralize Bitcoin nodes within their country/countries/area of jurisdiction, in order to seize control of, and regulate, or worse yet, shut them down.

Multiven’s goal is to help maintain the integrity of the Bitcoin and Ethereum network nodes by limiting the attack surface of their Internet Gateway switches and routers ("IG" or “NADs”) via live monitoring and proactive security patches, bug fixes and updates. This will be a free service for all Bitcoin, Ethereum and other public cryptocurrencies nodes and their Internet Gateways.

In addition, Multiven intends to extend the decentralization of Bitcoin full nodes into low Earth Orbit (LEO), with its Nodes-in-Orbit programme (“NiO”), by launching multiple autonomous nano-satellite (less than 10kg each) full Bitcoin nodes, based on open source hardware and software, into low Earth orbit (less than 1000km above sea level), pre-configured with Delay-Tolerant Networking architecture and Inter-planetary Internet protocols Multiven ICO

The Multiven ICO is based on the sale of 200 Million ERC-20 compliant MultiCoin tokens, out of a total maximum supply of 2 Billion. 60.5% of the tokens will go to the Multiven Foundation reserve, which will fund the Bitcoin Node-in-Orbit programme. The minimum target is $10 M with a pre-sale whitelist opening on Feb. 21st, 2018.

The ICO will start on March 8th, with a soft cap of $25M. The funds raised will be used to develop the blockchain-based marketplace and the cyber-defense programme.