Mobile shield in the cloud: telco VinaPhone launches security service with Secucloud

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Vietnam’s mobile market comprises a particularly large proportion of young people – especially those with smartphones surfing the web. And that posed a challenge to the Vietnamese telco VinaPhone, because young people don’t always have the means to protect their devices with expensive security solutions. They also tend to prioritise performance and speed over security. To give its millions of smartphone customers a way to secure their web interactions in a cloud-based, flexible and user-friendly way, the company concluded a partnership late last year with the German security specialist Secucloud. The implementation phase of the project was completed successfully in early May and VinaPhone has now launched its security service on the market. Today, VinaPhone customers are able to protect their mobile web surfing with a flexible subscription and no need for any software installation.

VinaPhone is initially providing its customers with the Secucloud service free of charge as a four-week test, in order to verify the solution’s performance in real life. Following this period, customers can simply add the service to their existing mobile contract, ordering it by SMS or via the web.

“We’re happy to be able to provide VinaPhone customers with effective protection – it’s well suited to the challenges and specific circumstances of our market as it’s delivered from the cloud,” said Tuan Nguyen, CEO at VKAS, a VinaPhone partner. “The great support from the Secucloud project teams helped us complete the implementation phase in less than six months. As a result, we now have a new solution that enables us to react fast to future developments. That’s because its modular structure allows us to add new security technologies whenever necessary, so we have the possibility to let our customers always benefit from the latest technologies.”

High-performance security functions from the cloud

The security service is based on Secucloud’s Advanced Security Suite, which has been implemented within VinaPhone’s infrastructure by VKAS and Secucloud. The Advanced Security Suite blocks online threats like viruses, Trojans and other malware by detecting and removing them before they reach the user’s smartphone. It automatically routes all internet traffic through Secucloud’s Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2), where it is checked for damaging content using a combination of powerful security mechanisms. These include anti-phishing, anti-malware, anti-bot, anti-hacking and anti-anonymiser tools. If the solution detects any threats, it blocks the harmful data packets automatically, offering users comprehensive protection while they use the mobile internet.