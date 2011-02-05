Juniper Networks announced that Fujitsu Limited has deployed Juniper’s cloud management platform AppFormix

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced that Fujitsu Limited has deployed Juniper’s cloud management platform AppFormix in Japan, as a key part of ensuring the operational efficiency of the new region of its widely adopted enterprise cloud platform Cloud Service K5.

Open, agile and legacy-compatible, Fujitsu’s K5 is the world’s largest open-source based platform and has seen strong adoption globally by organizations looking to drive digital business transformation, across the public, private and hybrid cloud.

However, the open-source software used previously for the management of the K5 platform did not provide Fujitsu with the automated real-time management and data visualization features it needed, which resulted in manual processes and increased OPEX.

As Fujitsu prepared for the launch of the new region of K5 which scales several times the previous version, they required a cloud operations management solution that could address these operational requirements, while also bringing significantly increased capabilities.

To combat these ongoing challenges, Juniper was selected to carefully develop and deploy AppFormix for Fujitsu’s K5 platform to address these growing operational needs, offering simplified cloud operations management and performance optimization capabilities through big data analysis and machine learning.

In addition to significantly reducing operational burden and complexity, AppFormix’s unique user-friendly GUI dashboard displaying real-time reporting and high level compatibility with OpenStack has also allowed Fujitsu to better plan resource consumption and capacity expansion, which is crucial in light of potential continued service expansions of the K5 platform in the future.