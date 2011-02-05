Minestrone XProtect® Corporate software obtains GDPR-ready certifcation

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

XProtect Corporate 2019 R2 is a video management software product to obtain the highly sought-after EuroPriSe (European Privacy Seal) GDPR-ready certification. With the GDPR-ready certification from the independent and recognized institute EuroPriSe, end-users can be confident that they have the right foundation to build a GDPR compliant video surveillance installation.

The certification covers all core capabilities of Milestone XProtect Corporate, building on the native XProtect cyber security features. To help system integrators and end-users design, implement, and operate GDPR-compliant video management installations, Milestone Systems provides a holistic set of tools, including an extensive GDPR Privacy Guide with ready-to-use templates, as well as privacy awareness training for end-users.

The GDPR-ready certification covers Milestone Systems’ top range product XProtect Corporate. The ambition is to certify the entire XProtect VMS product range, to allow all sizes of installations to build their video management installations on a proven GDPR-ready base.

Seamless access to test licenses, audio improvements, and increased cyber security

Other updates in the new XProtect 2019 R2 release include a simplified process of working with and getting test licenses, as they can now be obtained directly from the Milestone Customer Dashboard, allowing partners to evaluate, test, and demo XProtect for one year without having to purchase the software upfront.

The 2019 R2 release also extends the capability of the existing audio support in the XProtect Web Client by adding support for broadcasting announcements to multiple camera-connected speakers at once, allowing personnel to use the XProtect Web Client to do mass communication when they want to warn a crowd or do promotional announcements. Also, the 2019 R2 release includes enhancements to XProtect Mobile by adding audio support to the innovative Video Push functionality. With the addition of supporting audio, this completes the solution and allows users to create even stronger documentation of incidents, even as they happen.

With the 2019 R2 release, it is possible to manage device passwords per device or per group of devices, directly from the XProtect Management Client. This provides an easier and faster way of securing the device security system and addressing potential vulnerabilities. Milestone Systems is taking yet another step forward in ensuring the best possible end-to-end security of XProtect by removing the ability to generate self-signed certificates in the XProtect Mobile Server and eliminating the option to use self-signed certificates in the XProtect Mobile client. This means that users can rest assured that XProtect Mobile complies with the highest security standard in the industry, with support for CA-signed certificates only.