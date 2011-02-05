MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

MinerEye’s AI-powered information governance and data protection solution, which facilitates large scale Microsoft Azure migration, dark data detection and compliance, will be featured with Azure Information Protection (AIP) at the Microsoft Build 2018 Conference at the Washington State Convention Center, Seattle, May 7-9. The session will be held on May 8th at 4:45 p.m., during the Microsoft Information Protection SDK breakout session.

MinerEye will demonstrate how AIP can control and secure all information assets - including dark and unstructured data. The collaboration between MinerEye and AIP provides significant AI-enhanced data identification, classification and tracking capabilities that automate file server and Microsoft SharePoint data cloud migration, propagating AIP labels to dark data across a variety of storage platforms and at scale.

Sharing information with trusted parties inside and outside the organization introduces increased risk of sensitive data loss. MinerEye DataTracker™ and AIP help define what is considered sensitive information and detect it no matter where it is created, modified, or shared. Data classification and categorization based on sensitivity level is automated as is the protective action, monitoring, reporting and remediation.

MinerEye AI fuses machine learning and computer vision to scan, label and categorize data in large-scale data repositories extremely fast, including unstructured and dark data, which is not possible with traditional computing solutions.

MinerEye’s DataTracker™ also helps companies classify data while deploying hybrid cloud models, designed to simultaneously store and process designated data in the cloud and on-premise, for example, when an application may reside in the cloud, but the customer data is stored locally.

MinerEye anticipates general availability of full AIP integration in July, 2018.