Dahua Launches Mini PT/PTZ IR Camera

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology launched its mini PT/PTZ IR cameras, offering a broader suite of professional functions compacted into a smaller size, which makes it easier for installment, night filming and visual detail capture.

Dahua’s mini PT/PTZ IR cameras: Classic Series of SD1A & SD12

Integrating starlight technology and 3x optical zoom, Dahua’s latest mini PT/PTZ IR cameras offer a family of solutions with the classic series of SD1A and SD12, which are well recommended for small & middle-size area surveillance.

Fulfills Outdoor Needs with User Friendly Controls

The new series PT/PTZ cameras enables users to remotely control the mini-sized camera, offering superior pan/tilt/zoom performance for enhanced auto focus and precise facial detection without unnecessary manual adjustment. Furthermore, following rigorous dust and water immersion tests, the camera has not only earned an IP Rating of IP66 Ingress Protection but also certified for IK08 International Mechanical Protection, denoting its suitability in demanding outdoor conditions.

Clear Picture Capture in Challenging Light Conditions

Featuring powerful 3x optical zoom and Dahua’s advanced starlight technology, the new camera series delivers detailed picture capture capabilities even in dark environments. With SD1A supporting an IR distance of up to 15m, the series further promotes the surveillance coverage at night, offering security efficiency around-the-clock.

Powered recording system for evidence collection

Audio collection is a critical element of any surveillance system. With built-in microphone, Dahua’s updated mini PT/PTZ IR cameras support simultaneous record of videos and audio to capture the full range of auditory information and evidence. Besides, the cameras deliver “two-way audio” with audio in and audio out functionalities. The camera series has also adopted the H.265 encoding strategy to support delivering real-time 1080p video streams at 25/30fps for live view or playback with less noise.

In line with the current trend of smaller devices with multi-functional capabilities, Dahua’s PT/PTZ IR cameras are compactly designed to bring users more convenience in terms of both installment and operation. Moving forward, Dahua will keep striving to offer world class products and services and broaden users’ options with greater added value to realize its vision of "Safer Society, Smarter Living".