Mimecast Expands Data Migration Services with Acquisition of Simply Migrate

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced it has acquired Simply Migrate Ltd., an innovative provider of archive data migration technology. With this acquisition, Mimecast expands its migration services with a rich portfolio of connectors, combined with a deeper experience in helping organizations get out of the business of managing expensive, unreliable legacy archives so they can move to a next-generation data protection strategy in the Mimecast cloud. This helps enable them to reduce costs, safeguard their intellectual property, preserve institutional memory, accelerate e-discovery and achieve compliance.