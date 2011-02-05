McAfee to Secure and Manage Collaboration in the Cloud

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

McAfee announced its cloud access security broker (CASB) technology is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. McAfee MVISION Cloud is now Certified for Microsoft Teams to serve the needs of partners and customers with a unified, cloud-native security platform that consistently protects their data and defends against threats in the cloud.

Teams is the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365 that brings together people, conversations and content—along with the tools that teams need—so they can easily collaborate to achieve more. It’s integrated with the familiar Microsoft Office 365 applications and is built from the ground up on the Office 365, secure cloud. With McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams, companies can answer employees’ requests for a collaboration platform, while enforcing the security capabilities they need to keep data safe.

With McAfee MVISION Cloud, organizations can:

• Enforce sensitive data policies: prevent sensitive data that cannot be stored in the cloud from being uploaded to Teams.

• Build sharing and collaboration guardrails: prevent sharing of sensitive or regulated data with unauthorized parties in Teams.

• Limit activities for users on unmanaged devices and untrusted networks: gain control over user access to Teams by enforcing context-specific policies limiting end-user actions.

• Perform forensic investigations with full context: capture a complete audit trail of all user activity enriched with threat intelligence to facilitate post- incident forensic investigations.

• Detect and correct user threats and malware: detect threats from compromised accounts, insider threats, privileged access misuse, and malware infection.