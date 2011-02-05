Tenable Extends Cyber Exposure Analytics in Lumin with First-Ever Assessment Maturity Score

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. unveiled an extension of its Tenable Lumin™ analytic capabilities to score, trend and benchmark organizations’ assessment maturity. This first-of-its-kind innovation expands Tenable Lumin’s Cyber Exposure Score — an objective measure of cyber risk, derived through data science-based measurement of vulnerability data together with threat intelligence and asset criticality — making it even more comprehensive with actionable metrics and recommended actions based on security program maturity. The Assessment Maturity Score is the latest innovation from Tenable to enable organizations to evolve from a technology- to a risk-based approach to prioritize remediation, communicate to the business and make data-driven decisions to reduce cyber risk.

Assessment Maturity in Tenable Lumin translates raw, technical data into actionable steps for improving security program effectiveness. It measures two key dimensions, the frequency and depth of vulnerability assessments, to identify organizations’ Assessment Maturity Score. This bolsters the existing Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) and Asset Criticality Rating (ACR) in Tenable Lumin to provide organizations with an objective measure of their overall cyber risk. The innovation also enables organizations to trend and benchmark their Assessment Maturity Scores to compare the effectiveness of internal operations and against peers. Organizations can use these metrics to drive improvements by optimizing security investments and building a business case for foundational controls to reduce risk across the enterprise.

These product innovations come on the heels of Tenable’s recognition as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019” report where Tenable is top-ranked among 13 vendors in both the Strategy and Current Offering categories. The capabilities are further proof of Tenable’s mission to help organizations understand and reduce their cyber risk.

Tenable unveiled these capabilities today at Edge London 2019, its annual, sold-out European user conference. Assessment Maturity will be available to customers by the end of Q4 2019.