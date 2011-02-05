Matrix Cosec comprehensive time-Attendance control solutions to Indianivesh

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

IndiaNivesh is one of the leading financial services conglomerate in India. IndiaNivesh is into various aspects of investment banking and consulting business. It plans to emerge as a dynamic, customer-centric, and progressive financial group in the country with PAN India presence. Having its head office in Mumbai, IndiaNivesh is growing with eight regional offices and 29 branch offices across India.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

• Application: Time-Attendance and Access Control

• Locations: 32 (PAN India)

• Users: 500

• Units Installed: 60

• Readers: Fingerprint and RFID Card

BUSINESS CHALLENGE

IndiaNivesh being widely involved in financial services business with 29 branch offices and 8 regional offices across India, required eradication of forged attendance data and manual attendance process, as security is a crucial aspect for them. To streamline and manage attendance data of all employees accurately and perform calculation of error-free salary has been a tedious task. It has been challenging to integrate their existing payroll software with the Time-Attendance software.

MATRIX OFFERED SOLUTION

Matrix offered COSEC Time-Attendance solution which has web based architecture and helped in connecting all its regional and branch offices to their head office in Mumbai. Implemented automatic salary calculation as Matrix COSEC Time-Attendance software got easily integrated with existing payroll software.