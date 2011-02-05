Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Chooses Nominet To Drive Cyber Security Proactive NTX Cyber Security Solution Utilized for Data Protection

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Nominet, a trusted solutions provider in the field of cyber security, has partnered with Rich Energy Haas F1 Team to provide their services as the American-owned outfit competes globally in the FIA Formula One World Championship. The team will utilize Nominet’s NTX cyber security solution to keep its data networks secure, benefitting from its ability to analyze DNS (Domain Name System) traffic to predict, detect and block threats from the network before they cause harm.

Starting with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, April 26-28, Rich Energy Haas F1 Team will deploy NTXsecure, which enables proactive cyber security with both DNS analytics and a fully managed DNS resolver. It is capable of automatically categorizing and applying policy to potentially billions of queries to eliminate malware, phishing and data theft from the network.

“Data security is imperative for us with offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy,” said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Rich Energy Haas F1 Team. “I’m pleased we’re now able to utilize the expertise of Nominet as we compete globally, and in a fast-moving business that depends heavily on protecting items such as intellectual property (IP) and performance data. We welcome Nominet to our partner portfolio and I look forward to working with them in our areas of mutual interest.”

Commenting on the benefits of the partnership Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Chief Information Officer Gary Foote said; “Cybercrime and data security are amongst the biggest threats facing both industry and sport right now. It represents a huge challenge to technology professionals tasked with securing their businesses data and IP – both of which are critical assets. Given I’m responsible for ensuring adequate protection for our brand, and on a global scale, I must deploy all necessary systems and tools required to ensure we are continuously at the cutting edge of security technology. Deploying NTXsecure from Nominet is the next phase of our strategy. I’ve been hugely impressed by the embedded deep packet inspection and machine learning technology that’s been developed – which now underpins our proactive approach to data security. This ensures threats are continuously stopped at the boundaries of our network, even as new threats emerge.”

Chief Executive Officer at Nominet, Russell Haworth remarked; “Our partnership with Rich Energy Haas F1 Team has natural synergies. Both organizations are highly innovative in their approach and we are delighted to be chosen to drive their cyber security strategy by utilizing DNS to remove network threats and protect their intellectual property. With NTXsecure, the team now has an innovative security solution at the DNS level, and it gives us the opportunity, at a global level, to help spread the word about how important this element of cyber security is. The back door to data for cyber criminals is via the DNS, so it needs to be protected – Nominet NTX can do this.”

“Our fully managed DNS resolver solution, NTXsecure, will enable us to detect and quickly respond to threats in real time to continuously improve Rich Energy Haas F1 Team’s resilience to the ever-changing threat landscape faced today,” said Simon Whitburn, Managing Director of Cyber Solutions at Nominet. Designed to be flexible to suit the demands of all modern enterprise today, Nominet NTX removes the known bad by using threat intelligence, and, crucially by applying our unique algorithms, eliminates the unknown bad. This is of critical importance in the CISO’s battle to remove cyber threats and our approach significantly reduces the window of compromise through proactive cyber security at the DNS level.”

Nominet, with offices in London and Oxford, has recently launched into the North American market, opening an office in Washington D.C. to support a specialized team of cyber security developers, engineers and researchers, dedicated to NTX.