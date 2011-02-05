Search
Matrix Concludes Enterprise Solution Meet

June 2018 by Thomas VEIL

Matrix Insight 2018, an inaugural edition of Enterprise Solution Meet was organized in Serbia, on May 29, 2018 in association with our regional partner MS Security System. Matrix unveiled its recently launched Face Recognition solution and PRASAR UCS. Numerous technology evangelists were a part of this one day event.

During the event, Matrix showcased solutions equipped with advanced technologies from the domains of Time-Attendance and Access Control. Mr. Zeljko Djukanovic from MS Security System unveiled COSEC Face Recognition. It is a technology that records the user’s face through COSEC APTA mobile application. It ensures contact less authentication and identifies user’s face in less than one second.

We also demonstrated our Time-Attendance and Access Control solutions that help escalate productivity and security of SMEs, SOHOs and Large Enterprises. Matrix also exhibited enterprise grade Time-Attendance solution rigged with real-time features such as Auto Push Events to Server, Instant Notification, Automatic Device Identification, Scheduler Services for Report and Backup, and more.

Matrix also unveiled recently launched PRASAR UCS – Pure IP Solution for Modern Enterprises from its portfolio of Telecom products. It supports up to 2,100 IP users from a single box and helps streamline communication process.




