Nuvias Appointed UK and DACH Distributor for Forcepoint

June 2018 by Thomas VEIL

Nuvias has signed a UK and DACH (Germany, Switzerland and Austria) distribution agreement with Forcepoint. Forcepoint takes a human-centric approach to cybersecurity and aims to transform the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. The company is looking to Nuvias to help expand its reach and grow sales across both enterprise and SME markets in the UK and DACH.

Nuvias will distribute the full range of Forcepoint offerings, such as the recently launched Dynamic Data Protection solution which extends customer capabilities through Forcepoint’s Human Point System. Dynamic Data Protection brings together human-centric behaviour analytics and next generation DLP innovations and is the first Risk-Adaptive Protection solution in Forcepoint’s portfolio of market-leading cybersecurity products. These also include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Web/Email Security, Data Guard and Network Security (NGFW).

Nuvias offers the channel in-depth experience of cyber security through its Cyber Security Practice, which provides a comprehensive range of best of breed security solutions addressing all aspects of security risk in today’s rapidly evolving networks. The Cyber Security Practice is based on the former Wick Hill, the long-established, award-winning security value added distributor, which was acquired by Nuvias in 2015.