Mastercard accredits FIME for biometric evaluation services

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

FIME has been accredited by Mastercard to deliver biometric authentication testing services for fingerprint in line with its new guidelines for mobile device sensors. The testing evaluation program enables mobile, wearable and sensor manufacturers to test the performance and accuracy of mobile fingerprint sensors.

This enables financial service providers to easily evaluate the hardware and software integrated into devices and have confidence in the quality of the products that are integrating with their payment solutions.

Goode Intelligence’s second Biometrics for Payments report found that biometrics has become an important tool in the fight against fraud in almost all of the channels that payment is supporting. The report predicts that there will be over 2.6 billion biometric payment users by 2023, driven by desire for more frictionless authentication, fraud reduction, regulation, and standardization.

Mastercard’s program provides dedicated hardware performance testing to scrutinize the quality of solutions’ matching engines. Vendors and service providers can make use of FIME’s consulting, training and testing services to launch reliable mobile payment solutions.