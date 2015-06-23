DigiCert Selected by USB-IF to Operate Managed PKI for USB Type-C™ Authentication

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. has been selected by USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) to operate registration and certificate authority services for the USB Type-C™ Authentication specification. Using cryptographic-based authentication, the optional security protocol is designed to further strengthen USB Type-C’s position as the global standard for connecting and charging devices.

USB Type-C Authentication gives OEMs the opportunity to use certificates that enable host systems to confirm the authenticity of a USB device or USB charger, including such product aspects as the descriptors, capabilities and certification status. This protects against potential damage from non-compliant USB chargers and the risks from maliciously embedded hardware or software in devices attempting to exploit a USB connection.

“USB Type-C adoption continues to grow and the interface is quickly establishing itself as the solution of choice for connecting and charging an endless variety of devices,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. “USB-IF is eager to work with DigiCert to manage our certificate authority for USB Type-C Authentication, which will further support the USB ecosystem.”

“DigiCert is excited about being chosen to provide PKI services for the USB-IF, and the opportunity to advance secure authentication for the USB Type-C Authentication specification,” said Deepika Chauhan, executive vice president of emerging markets at DigiCert. “DigiCert looks forward to working with the more than 1,000 member companies of the USB-IF and the industry as a whole.”

DigiCert has proven to be the provider of choice for IoT device consortiums implementing certificate-based security programs. In addition to USB-IF, DigiCert is also in use by the WiMAX Forum, CI Plus, GSMA, WinnForum/CBRS, the Open Connectivity Foundation and AeroMACS. DigiCert’s scalability has stood the test of time, having already issued billions of certificates globally for IoT devices.

USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.