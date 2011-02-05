Masergy Extends Managed Detection and Response Platform with Office 365 Security Monitoring

January 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Masergy, a leading provider of hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communications solutions has released new capabilities to mitigate Office 365 security risks by leveraging the Masergy Unified Enterprise Security (UES) managed detection and response (MDR) platform. As a fully managed solution, Masergy Office 365 Security Monitoring facilitates enterprise customers’ Software as a Service (SaaS) security strategies with quick deployment, scalability, and minimal customer effort. The capabilities are bundled with all UES deployments for easy customer access.

Masergy leverages Microsoft’s built-in Cloud App Security analytics with its UES platform to enable continuous 24/7 monitoring, which is critical for rapid identification and response to attacks before damage occurs.

This expansion of Masergy’s holistic Managed Detection Response ecosystem is the latest cost-effective solution that provides scalable coverage for servers, virtual machines, cloud operating systems, containers, and now SaaS applications.