Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Masergy Extends Managed Detection and Response Platform with Office 365 Security Monitoring

January 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Enables enterprises to mitigate potential attacks with greater visibility and incident response

Masergy, a leading provider of hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communications solutions has released new capabilities to mitigate Office 365 security risks by leveraging the Masergy Unified Enterprise Security (UES) managed detection and response (MDR) platform. As a fully managed solution, Masergy Office 365 Security Monitoring facilitates enterprise customers’ Software as a Service (SaaS) security strategies with quick deployment, scalability, and minimal customer effort. The capabilities are bundled with all UES deployments for easy customer access.

Masergy leverages Microsoft’s built-in Cloud App Security analytics with its UES platform to enable continuous 24/7 monitoring, which is critical for rapid identification and response to attacks before damage occurs.

This expansion of Masergy’s holistic Managed Detection Response ecosystem is the latest cost-effective solution that provides scalable coverage for servers, virtual machines, cloud operating systems, containers, and now SaaS applications.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 