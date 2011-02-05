Ameritas Increases Business Agility and IT Security with Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure

January 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Ameritas, a large insurance company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, has selected CiscoÂ®Â computing, networking and security technology as the foundation for upgrading its data centers. The goal of the infrastructure upgrade was to improve agility and operational efficiency while increasing IT security.

Supporting close to 1000 applications, the new technology infrastructure has reduced capex by 30 to 40 percent in switching devices alone and freed up 25 to 30 percent of the network operations team’s time, allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Security balanced with agility

Security and agility are often at odds in the data center, and yet both are paramount for modern enterprises-especially in the highly competitive insurance and financial services industry. Striving for technology-driven innovation and differentiation, the Ameritas IT department wanted the new data centers to provide an agile supportive environment for application developers to help bring new products and services to market quickly.

At the heart of the new Ameritas data centers are Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI), Cisco Unified Computing System(TM) (Cisco UCSÂ®), Cisco FirePOWERÂ®Â Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS), and the Citrix NetScaler Application Delivery Controller.

In addition, ACI’s integration with the Cisco FirePOWER NGIPS increases security by providing automated threat protection. Less human intervention and decision making means better protection and faster response times for Ameritas. ACI also improves security by facilitating microsegmentation at the application layer.

Open Ecosystem

The open Cisco ACI framework has 65 ecosystem members who can take advantage of the open Application Programming Interface (API) to integrate their solutions, allowing IT organizations to leverage a rich set of third-party appliances and solutions with ACI.

Looking Ahead

In the future, Billmeier and his team will be looking at Cisco Tetration Analytics(TM) as a solution to add more automation and additional intelligence through application monitoring and machine learning to make the network smarter and more adaptable.

