Marvell Enables Enterprise Data Center and Private Cloud Security with Innovative LiquidSecurity Network HSM

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Marvell announced its LiquidSecurity® Network Hardware Security Module (HSM) for the enterprise data center and private cloud. This purpose-built solution leverages Marvell’s successful deployments of its scalable cloud-focused security offerings in public cloud and extends its technology leadership into enterprise environments. Marvell’s LiquidSecurity solution provides enterprise data centers and private cloud with a robust, high performance, scalable HSM with a simple, secure user interface for ease of management. The newly launched module already enables FIPS 140-2 level 3 security at multiple public cloud providers such as Amazon CloudHSM, Google Cloud Platform Cloud HSM and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Key Management.

Virtualization in today’s data centers is increasing with the growing creation and usage of data. Traditional enterprise implementations are migrating to a private and public cloud model where they can co-locate and share resources with multiple services. However, many of the security solutions developed to safeguard from attacks were not designed to operate in cloud environments. The Marvell LiquidSecurity Network HSM was developed to meet the ever-evolving security needs of the enterprise and cloud data centers while enabling rapid deployment and remote management in lights out environments.

Availability:

This robust solution is currently sampling to tier 1 enterprise customers and will be available for mass production in Q2 of 2019.

Marvell LiquidSecurity Key Features:

• 35K 2048-bit RSA ops/sec

• 160K AES-GCM ops/sec

• 100K (any key size) storage in FIPS boundary

• Support for multiple ECC curves

• 32 run time scalable and isolated partitions per appliance

• Secure and Remote Management UI

• Elastic HSMs: Scale up/down on single appliance or using a cluster of multiple partitions on different appliances

• Division of roles and policies for Cloud

• Source code and unlimited usage client license

• Rich networking support: Up to 2 x 10GbE