SentinelOne First to Take Endpoint Security to IoT Discovery and Enforcement

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne unveiled SentinelOne Ranger – turning every protected endpoint into a network detection device capable of identifying and controlling every IoT and connected device on a network. Converging EPP and EDR into a proprietary single agent architecture, SentinelOne is the first and only cybersecurity vendor to expand into the IoT space with the same single codebase and deployment model.

By 2030, there are expected to be more than 125 billion connected IoT devices[1], many with little or no built-in security capabilities. Furthermore, the devices being added to enterprise networks grow more intelligent by the day – from TVs to toasters to wearable trackers. The result is more code running on more devices, dramatically expanding the number of potential vulnerabilities for attackers to target. Currently, enterprise security teams lack the ability to deploy software onto these fragmented devices, resulting in a complete lack of environmental awareness and ability to take accurate network inventory. Gaining this awareness and inventory through manual processes is simply impossible.

SentinelOne Ranger solves this critical problem by giving machines the ability to detect and protect other machines, enabling them to become environmentally aware and fend off attacks from one another, without human intervention. Using AI to monitor and control access to every IoT device, SentinelOne allows machines to solve a problem that has been previously impossible to address at scale. The technology can not only fingerprint and profile devices the SentinelOne agent discovers from enabling complete environment visibility, but can also identify if any aspect of that environment is dangerous. SentinelOne’s Ranger technology is the industry’s first solution that allows machines to autonomously protect and notify security teams of vulnerabilities, rogue devices, and anomalous behavior.