Logicalis acquires IT services business with an extended footprint in South Africa

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis Group, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, has acquired Mars Technologies, an IT services business, with offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Durban and East London, South Africa employing 76 staff. This acquisition is part of an ongoing strategy to augment its existing solutions and services business in South Africa, extending its services capabilities to its enterprise customers, as well as to other Logicalis customers around the globe, via its managed services centre of excellence.

Mars Technologies was founded in 1998 in East London, Eastern Cape, with headquarters in Cape Town. It delivers Managed IT services ranging from the remote monitoring of networks and servers, managed desktop, anti-virus, cloud backup, and printers, to full outsourcing, with a strong offering to small and mid-market enterprises. SW solutions and application development complement the services’ offering.

With the acquisition, the Logicalis South African operation strengthens and expands its managed services business in IP telephony, call centre, cloud, managed desktop, Networks and IT solutions to its local and international customers over the combined portfolio.