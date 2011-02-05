Search
GTT to Acquire KPN International

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

GTT Communications, Inc. announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire KPN International, a division of KPN N.V. headquartered in Netherlands, for approximately €50 million in cash, on a cash and debt-free basis. KPN International operates a global IP network serving enterprise and carrier clients.

The strategic combination: Augments scale and network reach, adding depth to GTT’s Tier 1 global IP network in Europe across 21 countries, including long-haul fiber routes and metro rings in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris. Adds more than 400 strategic enterprise and carrier clients. GTT will be the preferred international network supplier for an additional 400 clients retained by KPN. Contributes a global sales, operations, service delivery and client service organization, with a proven track record of delivering outstanding client experience. Complements GTT’s comprehensive portfolio of cloud networking services with similar best-in-class transport and infrastructure, internet, and wide area networking services.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter 2019 subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals.




