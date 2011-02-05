Lockpath Recognized by Gartner in 2019 Critical Capabilities for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath has been recognized in Gartner Inc.’s August 2019 Critical Capabilities for Integrated Risk Management Solutions1 report. Lockpath was recently acquired by NAVEX Global.

This new report is an accompanying document to Gartner’s July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions2, which states, “an IRM strategy reduces siloed risk domains and supports dynamic business decision making via risk-data correlations and shared risk processes. Security and risk management leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to identify technology solutions that support this strategy.”

In the Critical Capabilities for IRM Solutions report, Lockpath received the third highest scores for two use cases: Business-Outcome-Centric and Operation-Centric. Additionally, Lockpath received the fourth highest score in the Compliance-Centric Use Case.

The report, published August 6, states, “Integrated risk management solutions ensure consistent risk management, while collecting enterprise risk data for reporting and decision making. Security and risk management leaders should use this research to identify capabilities and vendors suitable for their IRM projects.”

Lockpath’s award-winning Integrated Risk Management solution fully integrates, streamlines and strengthens risk, compliance and information security programs. The tight integration between the company’s Keylight and Blacklight platforms allows organizations to holistically address strategic, operational and IT risk for a stronger, more resilient organization.

“We believe integrated risk management is a vital part of modern businesses that requires a significant need for accuracy, efficiency and ease-of-use in today’s technology,” said Chris Caldwell, Lockpath’s Co-founder and NAVEX Global SVP, IRM Strategy. “We feel Gartner’s Critical Capabilities and Magic Quadrant for IRM Solutions reports highlight our commitment to providing our customers with the latest in IRM technology and we are pleased to be included in this new report.”

For more information (Gartner subscription is required) about Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Integrated Risk Management Solutions and Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, visit Gartner.com.

1Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, Jie Zhang, Brian Reed, 6 August 2019.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, Jie Zhang and Brian Reed, 15 July 2019