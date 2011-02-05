Lockpath Recognized by Gartner in Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath announced their recognition in Gartner Inc.’s Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions. This new report is intended to be read as an accompanying document to the July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management and also as an independent document for security and risk management leaders interested exclusively in IT risk management offerings. The report was published August 20, 2018.

Lockpath’s Keylight(r) Platform version 4.8 was cited for IT risk management capabilities and received the highest scores for the following two out of the three use cases - Cybersecurity Risk Management; and Advanced Risk Management and Governance. Lockpath received the second highest score in the Basic Risk and Controls Self-Assessment use case.

The Keylight Platform consists of a fully integrated suite of solutions that strengthen an organization’s security, compliance, and risk management programs. Keylight allows organizations to integrate and address both strategic and IT risks for increased program performance, resilience, assurance, and compliance.