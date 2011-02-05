Egress Software Technologies listed in the 2018 Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Egress Software Technologies announced that it ranked 77th in the 18th Annual Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table. The Tech Track comprises the top 100 private technology, media and telecoms (TMT) companies in Britain with the fastest growing sales over the last three years.

In 11 years, the company has rapidly matured from start up, to scale up, to hyper-growth, and experienced over 500% increase in revenue in the last four years alone. This trend has continued in H1 2018, with a significant number of new customers resulting in a 64% rise in new subscriptions.

Certified by UK Government, Egress helps enterprises protect unstructured data to meet compliance requirements and drive business productivity. The company’s AI-based platform empowers users to control and secure the data they share.