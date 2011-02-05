Lockpath Announces Enhancements to Keylight Platform

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath announced significant enhancements to its Keylight Platform. Version 4.9 of Keylight includes functionality that increases the ease-of-use of the platform and further aids customers in creating efficient integrated risk management programs.

Keylight customers will have access to advanced functionality allowing for greater efficiency and visibility in this latest update. The new enhancements include the ability to pre-set fields for third-party assessment issuance, leading to a more efficient and consistent vendor assessment process. Customers will also benefit from API enhancements that provide robust user and group management and defined import templates. Updates to the patent-pending Keylight Formula Engine allow users to more easily build powerful aggregate formulas.

A new feature in Keylight 4.9 is the Unified Compliance Framework (UCF) Common Controls Hub connector, which enables Keylight users to easily synchronize UCF content, including authority documents, controls, citations and audit items. Additional partner updates empower stronger integrations with SecurityScorecard, SailPoint IdentityIQ and IBM AppScan.

Keylight allows an organization to house its entire list of compliance and risk management activities, processes and information in one database. The platform consists of a fully integrated suite of management applications designed to manage all facets of compliance and risk programs, including IT risk management, operational risk management, vendor risk management, audit management, health and safety management, business continuity management, and compliance and policy management.