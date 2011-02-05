AlgoSec Launches AlgoBot

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec announced the launch of AlgoBot, the first intelligent chatbot for network security tasks. A key new feature in AlgoSec’s Security Policy Management Solution, AlgoBot answers users’ questions, submitted in plain English, and personally assists with security policy change management processes - without requiring manual inputs or additional research. Users communicate with AlgoBot via an intuitive self-service interface, such as Slack or Skype for Business, which can be accessed from a chatroom or mobile app.

Self-Service Security Policy Management

AlgoBot offloads day-to-day tasks from firewall and network administrators, by automatically answering typical security policy management questions and handling daily maintenance tasks — thereby providing faster service to internal customers. Ideal for a wide range of stakeholders including security teams and cyber analysts, application owners and developers, help desk, support, network, server and IT teams, AlgoBot can, for example:

• Check if traffic is currently allowed between IP addresses, servers and applications

• Open change requests to allow network connectivity

• Check on the status of a change request

• Check if a business application has a network connectivity problem

• Identify all applications associated with a specific IP address

• Immediately identify applications impacted by a security incident and activate containment

Easy and Convenient Access to the AlgoSec Security Management Solution

AlgoBot gives firewall and network administrators an easy and convenient way to access the AlgoSec Security Management Solution, to quickly take care of security policy management maintenance tasks. Using AlgoBot, firewall and network administrators can, for example:

• Troubleshoot network connectivity issues and security incidents

• Check the status of security policy change requests and approve changes

• Identify business applications affected by routine server or firewall maintenance, or server migrations

• Identify all applications associated with a specific IP address, together with the relevant contact people for each application and other application-specific information

• Isolate a compromised server from the network in response to an ongoing security incident

AlgoBot is generally available for customers of the AlgoSec Security Management Solution, and currently supports Slack and Skype for Business, in both English and French. Support for additional languages and collaboration platforms will follow in 2018.