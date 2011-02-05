Lacework Provides Support for Kubernetes Container Orchestration

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lacework®, the industry’s first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security, announced support for Kubernetes container orchestration. With this update to the product, Lacework customers will now have comprehensive threat detection for Kubernetes dashboards, pods, management nodes, and clusters, in addition to end-to-end security for their public cloud infrastructure workloads, accounts, and containers.

With the rapid adoption of Kubernetes for application and infrastructure orchestration, there’s a corresponding increase in the risk associated with data exposure and vulnerabilities throughout the application lifecycle. Without proper detection of threats, organizations could unwittingly be granting unauthorized access to Kubernetes clusters, applications, and customer data. Lacework identifies the risks and threats for Kubernetes-deployed infrastructure, including publicly exposed and unsecured API servers and management consoles.

Lacework was among the first cloud security vendors to highlight the need for rigorous container security. The company’s original research was published earlier this year in a report titled, Containers at Risk: A Review of 21,000 Cloud Environments. Some of Lacework’s customers, like Fintonic, have already started using Lacework as a critical component of their cloud security.

Executives will be available to discuss how Lacework addresses the unique demands of the cloud: speed, scale and automation, and will see a demonstration of how security teams can minimize security risks for workloads, containers, and accounts, all without slowing down the pace of innovation.